New number two as Peter Band goes it alone at Glossop North End

Andy Harris is the new number two at Glossop North End as Peter Band goes it alone after the resignation of joint boss Lloyd Morrison.

First team coach Harris is stepping up after Morrison walked away over the weekend to take over at North West Counties Football League Cheadle Town.

Band and Morrison teamed up for the first time at Mossley before the pair’s departure from Seel Park in March 2018.

Morrison, who also managed Flixton and Winsford, succeeds Danny Meadowcroft and Liam Brownhill at the NWCFL First Division South’s Stingers.

Harris, pictured, had been a part of the backroom staff at the Hillmen with Band and Morrison since 2018 after coaching at Abbey Hey.

A Hillmen’s statement read: “Glossop North End are pleased to announce the appointment of Andy Harris to the position of assistant manager.

“Andy, known as ‘Haggis’ to many, has been part of the backroom staff since arriving at the club in October 2018 as part of Pete Band and Lloyd Morrison’s management team after spending multiple years at Abbey Hey.

“Andy was particularly instrumental last season in developing new strategies and training sessions that took training to a new level.

“Upon the resignation of outgoing joint manager, Lloyd Morrison, Pete Band has wasted no time in re adjusting the first team coaching and management setup, appointing Harris to assistant manager.”

Paying tribute to Morrison in an earlier statement, the Hillmen said: “Glossop North End would like to put on record their sincere thanks to Lloyd for his time and efforts at the club since his arrival in October 2018 which included saving the club from relegation in the 2018/19 season followed by an entertaining season last year in the NPL South East alongside Pete Band.

“It should be said that Lloyd leaves on more than good terms with everyone here at GNE, we wish him all the best for the future.”

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @GlossopNorthEnd/Twitter



