Witton Albion boss Carl Macauley reunited with striker Steven Tames

Witton Albion boss Carl Macauley has added striker Steven Tames to his frontline force and agreed new deals with four more key players for the new season.

Macauley – who’s already brought in full-back Isaac Baldwin, midfielder Josh Gregory and forward Scott Bakkor – added Tames to his list of new recruits at Wincham Park after the hot-shot spent last season at Ashton United.

Goalkeeper Chris Renshaw and midfielders Danny McKenna, Tom Owens and Will Booth all put pen-to-paper on new deals within hours of the arrival of 28-year-old Tames for a second spell with the Northern Premier League Premier Division club on Wednesday.

The former Hyde United, Stalybridge Celtic, Southport and Prescot Cables forward also played under Albion’s management duo of Macauley and Gary Martindale at Vauxhall Motors.

ICYMI Last night, we announced that striker Steven Tames is returning to Witton Albion for the 2020-21 season ? Here’s more information on the new signing ?https://t.co/8ORqesWWUP#WeAreAlbion ?? pic.twitter.com/8Oby1L1I2T — Witton Albion Football Club (@WittonAlbion) August 6, 2020

He netted an impressive 49 goals in 90 appearances during his previous two-year spell with Witton between 2016 and 2018 before leaving for Welsh Premier League outfit Bala Town.

After a season in Wales, Tames returned to England and played 33 times for Ashton during the 2019-20 campaign before the onset of the coronavirus.

A Witton Albion spokesperson said: “The club is delighted to welcome Steven back to the club and we look forward to seeing him back in a red and white striped shirt once again.”

Young shot-stopper Renshaw arrived at Wincham Park ahead of the 2019-20 campaign from Premier League club Everton and impressed many in the 36 appearances he made in his debut season.

McKenna, Owens and Booth have all been important members of the Albion squad in recent years.

The squad is taking shape for 2020-21 ? A busy evening of news is over. You can read more about the four players who have re-signed with the club ?https://t.co/hFhE3vX04m #WeAreAlbion ?? pic.twitter.com/mCfiPPHwRU — Witton Albion Football Club (@WittonAlbion) August 5, 2020

McKenna, 22, arrived at the club back in 2017 from Runcorn Linnets and has made more than 100 appearances for Albion, scoring eight goals.

Owens, 25, is in his second spell at Witton, sandwiching a brief stint in Australia with Brunswick City. Like McKenna, the attacking midfielder has more than 100 Albion appearances to his name.

Fellow midfielder Booth, who recently turned 23, joined the club in the summer of 2018 from Colwyn Bay. After an injury plagued 2019, he had just returned to the side when lockdown curtailed the 2019-20 campaign and will be looking to kick on now he is back fully fit.

The spokesperson added: “The club is delighted to retain the services of all four players and we look forward to seeing them when the action gets back underway with a behind closed doors friendly next week against Southport.”

Meet the team from left to right@IsikAlihisik Coach@James_Kane84 Joint Manager@terrybriansmith Joint Manager@johnsankey78 Coach We are really pleased with the start to this season and can’t wait to play out the rest of pre season then the season – more to follow on the team pic.twitter.com/kDVSwmbidV — Witton Albion U21’s (@wittonalbionu21) August 6, 2020

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper from this weekend for all the action from the play-offs, the latest news from the FA, competitions, clubs and much more!

In print and online 24/7 as a full digital replica since midnight on Saturday, The NLP’s news pages are the only place to stay informed and entertained while getting the big picture from across Non-League in one place.

Get ahead of the game with our free weekly newsletter and never take a chance on missing your paper on a Sunday or Monday again!

Subscribe today to have the printed edition delivered to your doorstep or enjoy the full digital edition from the comfort of your own home or wherever you are when it pops up on your mobile or device!

The only national paper devoted to Non-League football, as a digital edition The NLP is available whenever and wherever you want it. Try a free sample of a recent edition today if you’re staying home or on the run. You’ll save cash as a one off or regular digital reader and the pages still rustle like the printed paper too!

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & Witton Albion/Karl Brooks Photography

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Northern Premier League, Witton Albion, Witton Albion FC