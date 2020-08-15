Workington’s stars self-isolating after positive test cans Carlisle clash

Workington’s players are self-isolating this weekend instead of taking on Carlisle United in a friendly after a Reds star tested positive for Covid-19.

Saturday’s scheduled 3pm kick-off at Borough Park for Danny Grainger’s Northern Premier League side was cancelled on Friday afternoon after a test result came back positive following a contact training session on Tuesday.

A Friday night friendly at Creighton Rugby Club between the youth teams of the NPL Premier Division’s Reds and their League Two neighbours was also called off in the interests of safety.

Workington AFC chairman Les Byers told the Workington News & Star that the player who’d tested positive was not showing any symptoms of the virus and confirmed that the squad were now self-isolating for a period of 10 days starting from Tuesday.

A Reds statement read: “The behind-closed-doors pre-season friendly between Workington AFC and Carlisle United, due to be held at Borough Park tomorrow, has been cancelled.

“The Reds and Blues under-18 fixture, which was to be played tonight at Creighton Rugby Club, has also been cancelled with safety once again the first and foremost consideration.

“The first-team held a contact training session on Tuesday and since, one player has tested positive for Covid-19, even though he is currently asymptomatic.

“Under regulations, social distancing measures must be applied. We have moved quickly to ensure that the safety of our staff, players and those of United, remains paramount.”

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & Ben Challis/Workington AFC

Tagged workington, Workington AFC