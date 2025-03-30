Boss Joe doubling up for success

By Andy Mitchell

DUAL ROLE: Joe Sims

A MIDLANDS manager is tackling two jobs at the same time in order to aid Highgate United’s Step 5 survival mission.

Joe Sims is boss of Step 7 Birmingham United but with their promotion hopes over and a series of blank Saturdays coming up, he answered the Gate’s call.

Although both teams are in the Midland Football League, Sims and his Blinders players can double up in the Premier Division because their regular side competes outside the National League System.

Sims has been granted a “joint say” by Gate manager Malcolm Ward and has helped inspire hope ...