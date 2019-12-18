Chesham United reward dynamic duo with new deals to 2022

BetVictor Southern League Chesham United have rewarded joint managers James Duncan and Michael Murray with new two-and-half-year deals.

The dynamic duo, pictured, penned new contracts until the end of the 2021/22 season on Wednesday with their side are currently third in the Southern League Premier Division South table heading into the festive fixtures and fifth-placed Swindon Supermarine next up at the Meadow on Saturday.

Appointed by the Generals in October 2018 after leading Potters Bar Town to Isthmian League’s Premier Division, last season they guided the club to safety and a tenth-placed finish after taking over with the General propping up the table with one win from 11 leagues games.

?We are delighted to announce that James Duncan and Michael Murray have agreed a contract to keep them at the Meadow as Joint Managers until the end of the 2021/22 season.https://t.co/UjlVhCUEOD#Announce2022 @JamesDuncan25 @88muzza https://t.co/UlA0pob7v9 pic.twitter.com/LqRTjbujUW — Chesham United FC (@cheshamutdfc) December 18, 2019

A General statement read: “James and Michael have a long-term ambition for Chesham United, and as a club we are delighted that they have committed their future to us as we enter what should be an exciting year in 2020.”

Chesham’s board of directors said: “Over the last 14 months, James and Michael have shown their quality as managers, both last season to turn around a struggling squad and this season strengthening across the pitch to take us forward, occupying a play-off place at Christmas and pushing for a title challenge.

“But just as important to us is the way James and Michael have worked with the wider club. Along with their coaching staff they immersed themselves immediately, building an understanding for the club with supporters and the youth and an appreciation for what makes Chesham United a proper Non-League club.”

Hailing their new deals in a joint statement, the duo said: “We’re absolutely delighted to secure our long-term future with the club. Our thanks go to the chairman and board of directors for showing their faith and trust in us. Special thanks to all of the supporters for your continued backing and unwavering commitment to the club. Up the Chesh.”

Images courtesy of cheshamunited.co.uk & @cheshamutdfc/Twitter

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Chesham United, Chesham United FC, Southern League, Southern League Premier South