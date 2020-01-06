Cambridge United’s Barry Corr combining roles as new St Neots boss

BetVictor Southern League St Neots Town have named Cambridge United’s development coach Barry Corr as their new manager as part of a new strategic partnership between the near neighbours.

Unveiled at Rowley Park on Monday afternoon, the 34-year-old former striker, pictured, will continue to help United’s young professionals make the tansition to senior football while taking charge of the Saints at the Premier Plus Stadium.

UEFA A Licence holder Corr was appointed by the United in June. He will be assisted in his second job by Matt Joseph and Sean Greygoose from the existing St Neots Town coaching staff with the new partnership between the clubs overseen by Cambridge United’s head of football Ben Strang.

Strang is sure all parties will benefit from Corr combining roles with four Cambridge United youngsters already set to join St Neots on loan in the coming days.

Strang commented: “We have observed a similar model between Colchester United and Maldon & Tiptree, and think that there is significant value to both clubs of working together. This link provides a further developmental pathway for our young players and exposes them to a senior football environment, with direction from Cambridge United.”

St Neots Town FC MD Lee Kearns added: “This presents a fantastic opportunity to work closely with Cambridge United and in particular Barry and Ben. St Neots Town FC views this as a long term project that will undoubtedly have huge benefits to both clubs.”

Corr succeeds Marc Abbott after he stood down at the BetVictor Southern League Division One Central strugglers in early December with the Saints second from bottom.

With Wantage Town still the only club below them, St Neots host Bedworth United on Saturday.

