Southern League mourn passing of former chairman John Eastment

The BetVictor Southern League are mourning the passing of former chairman John Eastment.

The former chairman, vice-chairman, treasurer and life member – who’d been actively involved with the competition since 1980 until his retirement four years ago – passed away in hospital in the early hours of Monday morning after a long illness.

Also a former chairman of both Bridgend and Merthyr Tydfil, Mr Eastment, pictured was remembered as a “wonderful servant to the Southern Football League” in a statement announcing his death.

The statement read: “It is with much sadness that the league reports the passing of John Eastment this morning. John had been in hospital for the past few months and sadly passed away at 5am this morning.

“John had been an integral part of the Southern Football League between 1980 and 2016. He became a member of the league’s management committee in 1980 and was appointed chairman in 1985 before handing that role to Doug Gillard in 1989 when he became a life member.

“After a period living and working in Portugal, he was elected once more as a director in 2004 and served as the league’s vice-chairman from 2005 until retirement in 2016, having also been treasurer from 2007 and organiser of the league’s annual dinner in Torquay from 2003.

“John was also a Southern Football League club man having been chairman of both Bridgend and Merthyr Tydfil and director and treasurer of Taunton Town.

“John was a wonderful servant to the Southern Football League and since his retirement in 2016 was very keen to know what was happening within the league. He will be very much missed by all those that knew and worked with him. May he rest in peace.”

