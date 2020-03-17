Coronavirus crisis: Railwaymen ask fans to dig deep with donations

BetVictor Southern League Didcot Town’s officials are calling on their fans and local community to help them survive the coronavirus crisis.

Officials launched an online appeal in a statement on Tuesday as the public health crisis ramped up the financial pressures on the Southern League Division One Central’s Railwaymen.

A club statement read: “Didcot Town Football Club is calling on support of the local and wider community in order to survive following a number of setbacks and the recent Coronavirus outbreak potentially forcing the closure of The Loop Meadow Stadium permanently.

“Due to bad weather and now the outbreak of Coronavirus means the club hasn’t hosted a home game since February 1 meaning there has been no football income into the club for over six weeks nor do we have an estimated date of a return to football following this recent pandemic.

“The club has been forced to make significant cutbacks already but with no expected income the club simply can’t afford to survive much longer. The town’s football club has been in existence since 1907, and right now it faces the biggest threat to its survival.

“We are asking any current or potential new sponsors, investors, supporters or anyone with an interest in maintaining football in Didcot with viable fund raising ideas to get in contact with the club urgently.

“We are at the point of immediate action being required so that Didcot Town FC as we know it can survive, there are plans for the future of the club in the long term but right now we have to survive and without a significant cash injection we will not be able to do so.”

The statement added: “The very future of the town’s football club is in the balance now and we desperately need your help.”

For more information and to donate to the Railwaymen, click here to visit their Go Fund Me page.

