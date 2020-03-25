Cornonavirus battle: Halesowen Town boss commits despite uncertainty

Paul Smith will be guiding Halesowen Town next season after signing a new deal with the FA Trophy semi-finalists.

The former Bromsgrove Sporting boss, pictured, has put pen-to-paper on a new 12-month rolling contract as a reward for a season of league and cup success since leaving Redditch United last summer to take the helm.

Smith took charge from caretaking duo Lee Hughes and Asa Charlton, who held the fort following the exit of Rob Smith and Larry Chambers.

Before the season was suspended, he’d transformed the Yeltz into BetVictor Southern League title contenders while guiding his side to the semi-finals of the FA Trophy.

The Yeltz sit second in the league with a game in hand over leaders Berkhamsted and were due to face National League South Concord Rangers over two legs before the onset of the coronavirus.

Although the Southern League have terminated their season, the semi-final could still go ahead with the competition only currently suspended by Football Association but under review.

Halesowen Town chair Karen Brookes told the club’s website: “This is a brilliant move for our football club and we are delighted to secure Paul’s services for the medium to long term.

“Paul is an excellent manager whose achievements this year so far have exceeded all our expectations. We look forward to getting back to football as and when the country has overcome this awful virus. Our fans will be delighted to know he is already planning for next season.’’

Smith told fans: ‘’I’m delighted to have found owners and a board that share my desire, hunger and ambition to improve every facet of the football club. No personal agendas, all they care about is the best interests of this fantastic football club. That goes a long way for me.’’

“We are in the middle of a magical first season, that has been built on a togetherness from top to bottom. The way the Yeltz faithful have welcomed, supported and backed me since I arrived has felt very special. That also played a massive part in making the contract very easy to sign.”

He added: “This club is only going in one direction, and I’m honoured and privileged to be given this opportunity to play my part. This is just the beginning.’’

