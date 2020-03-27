Coronavirus battle: Truro City boss devastated by promotion blow

Devastated Truro City boss Paul Wotton has hit out at the Football Association’s controversial decision to end the season over the coronavirus crisis and expunge his title-chasing side’s results.

City, who still had 11 games left to play, led the BetVictor Southern League Premier South table by a point with two games in hand on closest rivals Chesham United when the axe fell on their 2019-20 campaign on Thursday.

The Cornish side were strong favourites to go on and lift the title and make an immediate return to National League South under Wotton in his first season as a manager but will now have to wait for at least another year.

And while Plymouth Argyle legend and skipper Wotton was unhappy with the FA’s decision to “null and void” the campaign, he understands there were more much bigger issues of life and death involved.

“My reaction to the decision is really quite simple. I do not agree with it and am bitterly disappointed and devastated for the players and supporters,” said Wotton.

“But I do understand there are more important things going on in the world and safety is paramount. No-one is in a position to challenge the decision, but I am sure the Premier League will be played out.”

The 42-year-old took over at City on a two-year contract just weeks before the start of the season after the shock departure of Paul Wilkinson to doomed League 1 side Bury.

With only six players signed on her completed a massive rebuilding job, backed by the financial clout of the the Cornish Pirates rugby team, the club’s new owners.

With some astute signings, both permanent and on-loan – including the return in a two-year deal of former Plymouth Argyle striker Tyler Harvey, who was leading the race for the Golden Boot with 19 goals when the season came to an end – he’d turned City into a formidable outfit playing attractive football.

The season may have come to an unfortunate end but your support has been second to none throughout. From all the players, management and staff. Thank You! Stay safe and we look forward to seeing you all again next season. #ReadyToRoar #WhiteTigers pic.twitter.com/P3jqYUtqJE — Truro City FC (@TCFC_Official) March 27, 2020

“The players have worked so hard from day one and I am gutted for them,” added Wotton who is in his first job as a manager after being assistant at Argyle before being sacked, alongside manager Derek Adams, with only one game of last season left to play.

“I have never ever said we were going to win the league, but we just wanted the chance. It’s a blow for everyone at Truro. It’s now a time for reflection and there will be some hard decisions to take in what is a tough time for everyone.”

Images courtesy of Cameron Weldon & Pinnacle

