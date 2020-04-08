Coronavirus battle: Ex-Watersiders boss Glen Howes takes Stags helm

Blackfield & Langley’s promotion-winning boss Glenn Howes has taken over at BetVictor Southern League AFC Totton as they prepare for football’s return after the coronavirus.

Howes led the Watersiders to back-to-back promotions from the Wessex League to the Southern League’s Premier South Division in 2019 before stepped down after five years in charge on Monday.

The 36-year-old succeeds Louis Langdown as Stags boss after he left last week after four years at the Southern League Division One South club’s Testwood Stadium following the onset of the coronavirus public health crisis.

According to a Stags statement, former Eastleigh, Basingstoke Town, Newport IoW and Gosport Borough midfielder Howes, pictured, has brought his number two James Wood and goalkeeping coach Henry Howe with him.

The club said: “AFC Totton are pleased to announce that they have appointed Glenn Howes as the new 1st team manager for next season. Glenn joins the Stags from Blackfield & Langley and he brings James Wood with him as his assistant and Henry Howes as his goalkeeping coach.

“The Stags would like to welcome Glenn and his backroom staff to the club, and wish them a long and successful stay at the Snows Stadium.”

Langdown and his assistant Adam Wilde decided to stand down following September’s decision to change the club into a limited company and the Stags agreeing to an offer of fresh investment in the club, one they backed.

The Southern League’s season, like all those of leagues at Steps 3 to 7, were terminated by the Football Association nearly two weeks ago. The decision has sparked huge controversy after the campaign was declared null and void with no promotion or relegation below Step 2.

As reported in The Non-League Paper on Sunday, more than 180 clubs had signed a petition by the weekend calling on the governing body to reconsider how season 2019/20 is concluded ahead of a meeting of the FA Council yesterday (Tuesday).

The National League, originally suspended until 3 April, have opted to extend the 2019/20 season “indefinitely”.

As it stands, the Premier League, EFL, National League, National League North and South and Women’s Super League still aim to complete the 2019/20 season.

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper from this weekend for great features and all the latest news in one place on the impact of the coronavirus crisis on society and football.

In shops on Sundays and Mondays, The NLP is always available as a pound-busting digital edition and full replica of the printed paper from midnight on Saturdays. Save cash on single issues, even more on longer deals and the pages still rustle too!

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @AFCTotton/Twitter