Coronavirus battle: Surprise as Redditch United and Duane Darby part

Duane Darby has left Southern League Redditch United within days after bringing in former Lye Town manager and Stourbridge coach Mark Jones as his new number two.

The surprise departure of the former Cradley and Bromsgrove Rovers manager and Football Conference winner with Rushden & Diamonds was announced on Friday evening.

Jones was unveiled at The Trico Stadium on Wednesday as the Reds ramped up preparations for the possibility of an August start to the 2021/22 Southern League Premier Division Central season.

A short club statement announcing Darby’s exit read: “As the club prepares for next season and following a meeting between the director of football Sajid Ali Mahmood and first team nanager Duane Darby.

“The club announces that Duane has left the club with immediate effect. I would like to place on record the club’s appreciation of Duane and his efforts and wish him well in the future.”

“An announcement on his replacement will be made in due course. Any enquiries to be addressed to info@rufcofficial.co.uk.”

The Reds appointed ex-Football League star Darby as the successor to Ian King in November 2019. As a player, the 46-year-old scored more than a 100 times for a host of clubs including Hull City, Doncaster Rovers and Notts County.

He won promotion to the EFL from Non-League with Rushden & Diamonds before going on to play for Hednesford Town, Alvechurch and Nuneaton Borough.

Images courtesy of @RedditchUtd/Twitter

