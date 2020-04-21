Coronavirus battle: Player-coach Kye Mountford quits Paulton Rovers

Paulton Rovers manager John Rendell will have a new look touchline team after the coronavirus following the departure of player-coach Kye Mountford.

The experienced midfielder, pictured, left the Southern League’s Robins on Monday with Rendell and chairman Dave Bissex both hailing his contribution since arriving from Tiverton Town as a player two years ago.

The 35-year-old former Bridgwater Town, Brislington, Bridgwater Town, Clevedon Town, Longwell Green Sports, Tiverton Town and Yate Town star took on his new coaching role at the club in June 2019.

Before the premature halt to the Southern League Division One South season in March and subsequent decision to terminate the campaign, the Robins had been chasing promotion and were sitting just two points outside the play-off berths in seventh spot.

According to a club statement, Mountford had left “reluctantly” and would always be welcome back at Winterfield Road after the efforts he’d made to support Rendell and his number two Paul Tovey since stepping up last summer.

Bissex said: “On behalf of the club and myself sincere thanks for what you have done and your sincere commitment to us, all the best and you’re welcome any time.”

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & paultonrovers.co.uk

Tagged Coronavirus, coronavirus crisis, Paulton Rovers, Paulton Rovers FC, Southern League