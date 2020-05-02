Duo take full control of Hednesford Town after successful transition

New Hednesford Town owners Graham Jones and Hayden Dando have formally completed their takeover of the Southern League’s Pitmen.

The businessmen – who appointed FA Trophy-winning Wrexham boss Andy Morrell as manager last month – teamed up in March to buy the Southern League Central Premier club from long-term owner Steve Price after he sold up at Keys Park after 20 years at the helm.

Jones, the owner of Residential & Commercial Engineering, and Dando, who owns Lionheart Security Services, released a joint statement on Friday thanking everybody involved in the takeover and subsequent transition period.

The duo, who’ve previously described Hednesford as a ‘sleeping giant’, are also planning to hold a fans’ forum to discuss their plans once the government relaxes social distancing measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Ownership of Hednesford Town FC.: https://t.co/uKi2dOrtLE — Hednesford Town FC (@Hednesford_Town) May 1, 2020

The duo said: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to complete the deal to take over Hednesford Town Football Club – this journey began some time ago and has certainly been an interesting journey to get to his point.

“We cannot thank the support of all the background teams and people enough, all of which have been involved to assist this transitional period. This historical time is much as a credit to them and we are truly grateful to each and every person.

“There is much work ahead of us and of course with the current situation surrounding Covid-19 we have to work around this, as we plan ahead for the future and in particular the 2020/21 season with Andy Morrell, who has already been working hard preparing for the new season.

“We are very excited with regards our future with the Pitmen and we are incredibly focused on achieving the goals we have set out to really maximise the potential of this football club. If things were different in the world right now, we would be gearing up for a huge party to celebrate.

“However, we will instead have to settle with a quiet drink together on a video chat to celebrate and then tomorrow we can get on with the hard work of bringing a football club that the supporters and people of Hednesford can rightly be proud of.

“The journey is only just beginning. Please stay safe and we look forward to seeing you all getting behind the Pitmen for the 2020/2021 season ahead, as we move together land-marking 140 years as a club.”

Jones and Dando also used their statement to place on record their thanks to “The team at Residential and Commercial Engineering LTD, the team at Lionheart Security Services LTD, Graham Jones’ family, Hayden Dando’s family, Steve Price & family, Terry McMahon, the Football Association, the Southern League, Gateley’s Solicitors and all of the players, officials and supporters of Hednesford Town Football Club”.

For more news like this and on the impact of the coronavirus on football, make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper!

In shops on Sundays and Mondays, The NLP is always available as a page rustling digital edition and full replica of the printed paper from midnight on Saturdays too.

If you missed Sunday’s paper, it’s only a few clicks away right now, along with the rest of The NLP archive. Digital readers also save cash on single issues and even more on longer deals!

Images courtesy of hednesfordtownfc.com & @Hednesford_Town/Twitter

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Hednesford, Hednesford Town FC, Southern League