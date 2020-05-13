Banbury United appoint ex-Coventry and Oxford defender Andy Whing

Banbury United have unveiled ex-Brighton, Chesterfield, Coventry, Leyton Orient and Oxford United star Andy Whing as their new manager.

The Southern League’s Puritans have also named Whing’s former Oxford United teammate James Constable as his playing assistant manager at the Spencer Stadium.

Appointed on Tuesday, the 35-year-old former right back succeeds the long-serving Mike Ford who ended his five year reign at the Southern League Premier Central Division club at the end of April after failing to agree a new deal for next season.

Most recently a coach at Hereford, UEFA A licensed coach Whing has also worked at Kidderminster Harriers and Oxford United where he won the ‘Supporters’ Player of the Season’ accolade in 2012 before retiring in 2015.

FIRST TEAM MANAGER ??| The club are delighted to confirm the appointment of Andy Whing as first team manager. Andy enjoyed an excellent playing career, making 346 Football League appearances, playing for @Coventry_City, @OfficialBHAFC, @ChesterfieldFC, @leytonorientfc and… pic.twitter.com/zmVKJhruOI — Banbury United FC (@BanburyUnitedFC) May 12, 2020

The Puritans were just a point outside the play-off spots in March when the coronavirus pandemic hit and Whing is looking to build on his predecessor’s success after he guided them to promotion in his first season in charge before establishing the club in the Premier Central Division.

Whing told the Oxfordshire club’s website: “I am very grateful for this opportunity to become manager of Banbury United and I thank the chairman and board of directors for having faith in me. I can’t wait to get started in developing a football club that the community and fans can become even more proud of.”

Puritans chairman Phil Lines said: “We were flattered by the number of applications we received and also the high level of proven quality managers amongst them. It was a difficult process drawing up a short list then finally making the big decision.

“Andy is a young hungry manager with drive and enthusiasm who wants to make a success of football management. We hope his time with us proves successful and will help him achieve that. Although this is his first manager’s job, for the past 4-5 years he has coached at Oxford United, Kidderminster Harriers and had a short spell at Hereford working under Russell Slade.

“He has very good contacts in the game and we also took into consideration that he was playing League football until fairly recently so he is abreast with the modern game and working with today’s young footballers. He was a leader on the pitch and knows what it takes to win football matches.”

For more news like this make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper from this weekend!

In shops on Sundays and Mondays, The NLP has been available as a page-rustling digital edition and full replica of the printed paper since midnight on Saturday.

Try the digital paper for free today with our first paper in May only a few clicks away right now as a FREE SAMPLE EDITION! Digital readers also save cash on single issues, even more on longer deals and also enjoy full access to The NLP’s archive.

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Banbury United, Banbury United FC, Southern League