Tommy Wright is back at Corby Town to complete unfinished business

Tommy Wright will be looking to lead Corby Town to glory again after returning to Steel Park for his second spell as manager.

Wright, pictured, took charge the helm again on Wednesday on a two year deal with an option for a third and a target of delivering promotion back to Step 3 from the Southern League’s Division One Central.

Appointed for the first time in September 2013 as joint-manager alongside Andrew Wilson, Wright took sole charge later that season before masterminding promotion to National League North in 2014/15 as Southern League Premier Division champions.

He left the Steelmen 12 games into the following season before their relegation back to Step3 at the end of the campaign. Since then has managed at Nuneaton Borough, Darlington and Stratford Town.

FULL STORY: Tommy Wright is back in the hotseat @corbytownfc https://t.co/vs3WVMD3A2 — Jon Dunham (@JonDunhamNT) May 13, 2020

Wright’s appointed was confirmed by the club’s majority shareholder Paul Glass as preparations for the campaign get underway.

Glass told the Northamptonshire Telegraph: “The club is in a much better position than it was when Tommy was here before. There is a feeling of unfinished business and the club is looking to reach the level we did when Tommy was here before.

“I think it was the case that neither he nor the club were ready when we reached that level before. He has got the pedigree to get us back there and get us back there quickly. We are excited to welcome him back and for what the future holds.”

The Steelmen have launched a ‘Promotion Push Fund’ for fans and Glass has committed to matching all donations for the first 10 months of the project. He believes fans will soon see the benefits of their efforts, whenever football does return.

“The Promotion Push Fund has been a real success and the fans will start to see the rewards of that over the next few weeks,” he added. “I have been overwhelmed by the response and we are looking to build a squad that can get us promoted.”

For more news like this make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper from this weekend!

In shops on Sundays and Mondays, The NLP has been available as a page-rustling digital edition and full replica of the printed paper since midnight on Saturday.

Try the digital paper for free today with our first paper in May only a few clicks away right now as a FREE SAMPLE EDITION! Digital readers also save cash on single issues, even more on longer deals and also enjoy full access to The NLP’s archive.

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper