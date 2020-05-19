Blackfield & Langley promote from within with new boss Fawzi Saadi

Ex-Bournemouth Poppies joint boss Fawzi Saadi has beaten seven other candidates to the hot-seat at Blackfield & Langley.

Officials at the Southern League Premier Division South club have opted to promote from within with the appointment of the experienced Watersiders midfielder as the successor to Glenn Howes following his departure in April to take over at AFC Totton.

Signed by Howes in August 2019, 35-year-old with Algerian roots started out with Christchurch before going on to play for AFC Bournemouth. Whilst with the Cherries, he spent time on loan with Algerian side CR Belouizdad before returning to the UK and joining Poole Town in 2005.

The Watersiders hailed the popular and respected player-coach as the “natural choice” to lead them into a new chapter when Southern League football returns in a club statement.

It read: “With the recent departure of our well-respected managerial team here at B&L, the chairman and committee would like to announce that the position of Manager has now been filled.

“Eight candidates applied for the position, with some lengthy discussions and a lot to consider, the chairman and vice chairman felt this was the natural choice for the players and future of the club.

“Blackfield and Langley are proud to announce that Fawzi Saadi has now been appointed as the Manager, Fawzi played for the club last season and was respected by fellow players and supporters. Welcome back to the club Fawzi.”

