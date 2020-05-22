Steve Bateman calls time on his second spell as Berkampstead boss

Steve Bateman has called time on his second three year spell as manager of Southern League Berkhampstead.

The former Aylesbury FC, Chesham and Hemel Hempstead boss, who took the reins again in 2017 as the successor to Tommy Garrett, stood down on Thursday.

Joint manager Lee Bircham, who arrived with Bateman as his number two before stepping up last season, also quit the Comrades.

The duo’s departure was confirmed in a brief statement posted on the Southern League Division One Central club’s Twitter account.

CLUB STATEMENT – Steve Bateman and Lee Bircham have decided to leave the club with immediate effect. We thank them and wish them both well for the future. — Berkhamsted FC Official (@BerkoFC) May 21, 2020

The Comrades said: “Steve Bateman and Lee Bircham have decided to leave the club with immediate effect. We thank them and wish them both well for the future.

Berkhamsted-born Bateman, pictured, returned to Broadwater with unfinished business nearly 16 years after leading then Berkhampstead Town to the final of the FA Vase in 2001 and a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Taunton Town at Villa Park.

As a player, the 55-year-old enjoyed an illustrious Non-League career. After kicking off as a youngster with Everton, where he won the FA Youth Cup, he went on to play more than 300 games for Chesham and Slough.

For much more of the latest news like this make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper this weekend!

In shops on Sundays and Mondays, The NLP is also available as a page-rustling digital edition and full replica of the printed paper from midnight on Saturdays.

Try the digital paper for free today with our first paper in May only a few clicks away right now as a FREE SAMPLE EDITION! Digital readers also save cash on single issues, even more on longer deals and enjoy full access to The NLP’s entire archive.

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @batesy220465/Twitter

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Aylesbury FC, Berkhamsted FC, Chesham United, FA Vase, FA Vase Final, Hemel Hempstead Town, Southern League, Steve Bateman