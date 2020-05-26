Alvechurch secure their title-winning boss Ian Long for another tilt

Alvechurch boss Ian Long is preparing for another season at the helm after committing to the Southern League club for football’s return.

The retention of Long and his touchline team of assistant manager Rich Colwell, goalkeeping coach Chris Walwyn and first team coaches Matt Kirby and Danny Scheppel was announced by Alvechurch chairman Richard Thorndike on social media on Tuesday.

The news capped a good week for Church, coming only days after the Southern League Central Division club received funding approval to start work on their new 3G pitch at the Hayes.

Thorndike tweeted: “Delighted to get the management sorted for next season. A few key players already committed. Been a good week all round for us!

Club news: The management team of Ian Long, Rich Colwell, Chris ‘Billy’ Walwyn and Matt Kirby have agreed to stay in charge for the new campaign. Hopefully we’re back soon and you can rest assured the lads are already going to work! Upthe?? — Alvechurch FC (@Alvechurch1st) May 25, 2020

“Hopefully, we’re back soon and you can rest assured the lads are already going to work! UptheChurch”

Former Tividale boss Long started his second spell at Lye Meadow in February, 48 hours after his departure from rivals Stourbridge by ‘mutual consent’.

First appointed in May 2015, he left Church at the end of the 2018/19 campaign after narrowly missing out on securing of a play-off spot and the chance of back-to-back promotion for a third season running.

For much more of the latest news like this make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper from this weekend!

In shops on Sundays and Mondays, The NLP is also available as a page-rustling digital edition and full replica of the printed paper from midnight on Saturdays.

Try the digital paper for free today with our first paper in May only a few clicks away right now as a FREE SAMPLE EDITION! Digital readers also save cash on single issues, even more on longer deals and enjoy full access to The NLP’s entire archive.

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper