Former Hawks boss Shaun Gale holding the fort at Gosport Borough

Former Havant & Waterlooville boss Shaun Gale has taken temporary charge of Gosport Borough following the departure of manager Lee Molyneaux.

Gale, who joined Molyneaux’s coaching staff in February, was unveiled as the Southern League Premier Division South club’s interim manager on Monday.

Molyneaux resigned on Friday after 12 month at the helm, citing personal reasons for not being able to commit to football’s return at Privett Park.

Gale had been number two to Lee Bradbury at National League South Eastbourne until October last year. The former Barnet, Exeter City and Havant & Waterlooville defender had also been his assistant at the Hawks and left West Leigh Park after almost 20 years to follow him to Priory Lane.

McInnes told www.gosportboroughfc.co.uk: “For the time being Lee’s staff, including coach Shaun Gale and assistant manager Ben Kneller, remain at the club and I am confident they can assure at least the short-term while the club considers its options.

“I’ve gone on record as saying I want stability and continuity. Shaun has bags of experience at this level and knows his way around the non-league world, so he is the perfect person to hold the first for the time being at least.

“However, people won’t be surprised to hear that I have already been inundated with offers, some of the candidates with impressive CVs. That shows what an attractive proposition Gosport Borough is as a club.

“The club won’t be rushed. Our focus for the moment is our `Feed a Family` campaign, which is far more important than football at the juncture, but fans can rest assured we will be doing everything possible to get the person or people in place who can take the club forward”.

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper, @HWFCOfficial & @GosportBFC/Twitter

 

