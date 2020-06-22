Southern League kicks off new partnership with Spanish giants JOMA!

The Southern League is celebrating the launch of a new three year partnership with leading Spanish leading sportswear company JOMA.

The internationally recognised sports brand and technical teamwear supplier was unveiled as the competition’s recommended benchwear and playing kit supplier for the next three seasons on Monday.

The Southern League are already looking forward to JOMA supplying benchwear and kit to the managers, coaches and substitutes of all teams across it’s four divisions beyond the initial three year term of the deal.

Southern Football League chairman Terry Barratt said: “We are delighted to have agreed a three-year deal for the benchwear kit for our 84 member clubs with such a prestigious sports brand as JOMA. The league is excited to begin what we hope will be a long and continuous partnership with the company.”

Southern League Announces Official Benchwear Partnership With JOMA The Spanish leading sportswear company is our new beachwear supplier and recommended playing kit suppli… Read More on our website at https://t.co/Pmp9Oee3SY pic.twitter.com/xWMFVbw5OS — The Southern League (@SouthernLeague1) June 22, 2020

Joma hope to bring much-valued support to clubs in the competition’s four leagues, offering a bespoke personal service from brand and suppliers to ensure they are served with a professional and efficient service.

JOMA’s export director Gema Blanco: ‘‘We are delighted to announce our first direct benchwear deal in the UK and starting it with such a traditional and prestigious league as the Southern Football League. We believe this will be the start of a great relationship and we hope that all the clubs in the League will enjoy our product and service quality.

“We wish to support all levels of sport, so joining forces with such a reputable football league will make a strong collaboration within football. We would like to welcome The Southern Football League into the JOMA family and we are looking forward to working together in a successful and continuous partnership.”

Formed in 1894, the Southern League comprises four divisions – The Premier Division Central, Premier Division South, Division One Central and Division One South. Playing at Steps 3 and 4 of the National League System and part of the English football pyramid, a total of 84 teams from England and Wales compete in one the UK’s oldest and most well-established competitions.

Founded in 1965 by Fructoso Lopez, JOMA were the first brand to light up the world for players and fans by introducing colour into football boots. Today they provide quality sportswear to sports stars and top teams in more than 110 countries around the globe.

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @SouthernLeague1/Twitter

Tagged Southern League