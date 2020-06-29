New Premier League funded floodlights on the way for Tamworth!

Tamworth have banked nearly £80,000 from the Premier League’s Football Stadia Improvement Fund (FSIF) for new state-of-the-art floodlights.

The Southern League Premier Central club’s officials are looking forward to replacing the 50-year-old floodlights at their home this summer after being awarded £76,475 from the Football Foundation administered FSIF to cover 70 per cent of the costs.

Set to be in use seven days a week when football returns, the new environmentally friendly four column 200 Lux powered LED system will reduce lighting pollution in the the local area as well as maintenance and energy costs at The Lamb Ground.

The project will ensure the Lambs meet FA National Ground Grading criteria to enable them to continue the upgrade of their facilities and build on the successful installation of a new FIFA-rated 3G playing surface nearly four years ago.

With grateful thanks to the @FootballFoundtn and the @premierleague we are able to proceed with our brand new LED Floodlight project for the new season. Full news here of how they are funding us with 70% of the costs https://t.co/ubc0mAJG1d pic.twitter.com/75c9OyCnoC — Tamworth Football Club (@tamworthfc) June 29, 2020

Mark Maybury, who spearheaded the grant application, said: “We are excited that the club is now able to continue with the upgrading of the Lamb Ground with new state of the art LED floodlights.

“These will be in place for the start of the new 2020/21 season and we are grateful for the grant provided by the Football Stadia Improvement Fund and Premier League which will benefit all those that use the ground and improve access to grassroots sports in the local community.”

Tamworth general manager Rich Wassall hailed the news as the ‘next step for the club’s development’ in a statement on Monday.

“This will help the club, not only in terms of on the pitch but also the surrounding area,” he said. “This will be eco-friendly, improving the club’s carbon footprint, and the lights housed on four columns will be dimable using mobile technology.”

Together with the Football Foundation, the FSIF are the largest funders of Non-League football in the country. For more information click here.

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper