New Redditch United owner David Faulkner bought club for supporters

Former Reds coach and operations director David Faulkner has told Redditch United fans he has brought the club for them.

Faulkner officially took ownership of the Southern League Premier Central club this week after buying the company shares of former owner Chris Swan.

The new Reds owner outlined his plans for engaging with fans and launching a new era at the Trico Stadium in a club statement on Wednesday.

He also paid tribute to Swan’s work turning the Worcestershire outfit into a real community club with more than 900 youngsters training and competing under their banner and 50 students in full-time education at their academy.

BREAKING NEWS | All Change at the Top of Redditch Unitedhttps://t.co/eMLostHoKH pic.twitter.com/B6MGqCgN5l — Redditch United (@RedditchUtd) July 15, 2020

Faulkner said: “I am very keen to stress that this is not my club, this is the town’s club. Like any club, it`s is all about the people within it that matter. I can’t do anything on my own and I will be looking to get many more people involved to help guide the decisions that will define us.

“I’m already working on a wider ‘share ownership’ platform and would be very keen to speak to any investors who can help boost our ambitions. Please support our exciting future and get involved, I am confident that the club will thrive with all of our efforts”.

Paying tribute to Swan’s work, he added: “I’m extremely proud to be able to lead the club within the next chapter of its history. It’s clear to see that we have a platform here to enable us to develop.

“We have the ability and platform to grow the club and develop it to its full potential. I am excited about what the future will bring for us. I would like to thank Chris for all the time and effort he put into the club.

“Looking around at the TRICO Stadium now, it gives us a great opportunity to take the club to the next level. The immediate aim is very simple; grow the club!

“We need more people to be associated as being members of a club that has over 125 years of history. Whether as a fan, junior player, corporate partner or volunteer – we need to get more people wearing our badge and building the club`s profile within the community.

“I’m incredibly committed and passionate about what we can achieve at RUFC. I started coaching at the club in 2009 and have been associated with the club ever since. The last nine months managing the club full time has enabled me to really understand how we operate and how this can be improved

Swan told rufcofficial.co.uk: “When my late wife Sallie and I bought the club, it was about to enter liquidation, but we could see the history, fantastic people and a tremendous opportunity. Since then over a million pounds has been invested creating the best stadium in our league with an amazing 3G facility.

“Sallie would have been exceptionally pleased with what everyone at the TRICO Stadium has achieved. I’m delighted that David will be taking control of ownership and into the next stage of important development.

“He has worked tirelessly at the club, understands how it ticks better than anyone I know and has the expertise to achieve success on the strong foundations that have been laid.”

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @RedditchUtd/Twitter



