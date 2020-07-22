Steve Cleal looking forward to making his mark at Cinderford Town

New Cinderford Town manager Steve Cleal is looking forward to making more history with the Southern League’s Foresters after six successful seasons at Bishop’s Cleeve.

The successor to Paul Michael following his exit to take over at Southern League Premier Division’s Yate Town earlier this month, Cleal led the Mitres back to the Hellenic League’s Premier Division two years ago after taking charge in 2014.

A former player with Cleeve as well as EFC Cheltenham, he’d been managing Gloucestershire Senior League outfit FC Barometrics for five years when to took the chance to step up in 2009.

Michael stood down at the Southern League Division One South’s Foresters nearly two weeks ago after four years at the helm to take over at the Bluebells and his successor is looking forward to building on his work while making his own mark at the Causeway Ground.

‘Sooty’ Cleal appointed as Cinderford Town’s new manager https://t.co/7k2W3RmuoR — Cinderford Town AFC (@Cinderford_Town) July 20, 2020

Cleal said: “I am delighted to be given the opportunity to manage such a great club and look forward to building on the foundations that have been put in place. I’ve admired what has been done at this club in the past and I am ready to write the next chapter.

“It would have to be something special for me to leave Cleeve and this is certainly that. I cannot wait to get going and I look forward to combining my passion and enthusiasm with that of the fans and the club and seeing where the journey can take us.”

The Forresters expect to announce Cleal’s backroom team within days and chairman Stuart Tait added: “We had some exciting applications for the vacancy but what convinced both the recruitment panel and myself was the enthusiasm and passion to take on the job and drive this club forward.”

Former Cheltenham Town captain Paul Collicutt returned to Bishops Cleeve as manager on Tuesday following Cleal’s departure.

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper from the weekend for the latest news as Non-League comes out of lockdown and the results of our ‘return to football’ survey in partnership with the Football Supporters Association!

In print and online 24/7 as a full digital replica since midnight on Saturday, The NLP’s news pages are the only place to stay informed and entertained while getting the big picture from across Non-League in one place.

Get ahead of the game with our free weekly newsletter and never take a chance on missing your paper on a Sunday or Monday again!

Subscribe today to have the printed edition delivered to your doorstep or enjoy the full digital edition from the comfort of your own home or wherever you are when it pops up on your mobile or device!

The only national paper devoted to Non-League football, as a digital edition The NLP is available whenever and wherever you want it.

Try a free sample of a recent edition today if you’re staying home or on the run by clicking here. You’ll save cash as a one off or regular digital reader and the pages still rustle like the printed paper too!

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Cinderford Town, Southern League