Winchester City hail change of chairman as start of exciting new era

Southern League Winchester City are looking forward to an exciting new future under newly-appointed chairman Ken Raisbeck, writes Matt Richbell.

Raisbeck, who’s been involved with the Southern League Division One South’s Citizens for several years, most recently last season as head of youth and development, was unveiled on Wednesday.

Also the chairman of Winchester Youth FC who have now amalgamated with the Citizens, he was elected following an Emergency General Meeting last week to succeed Elliott Trodd.

According to a club statement announcing his appointment, Raisbeck is heading up a new board of directors to oversee the running of club, as well as developing future plans to install a 4G pitch at The Simplyhealth City Ground and create a hub for the local football community.

Outlining his vision for the future, the club’s new chairman told fans said: “Winchester City FC has a wonderful heritage and the role of any incumbent management board is to ensure the club is on a sustainable footing for future years.

“The key is to develop and activate partnerships across the local community and use football as a vehicle for positive engagement.

“Football like many other industries is having a tough time and we are not sure what the immediate future holds, but when football does return we want a product that the City of Winchester can be proud of and one that inspires future generations to get involved in football”.

Citizens boss Craig Davis welcomed the change, telling supporters: “It’s exciting to be part of this project and I know the players share our ambition.

“Winchester is a great club and I look forward to working with the new board of directors to deliver the success this club deserves.

“I can’t wait to welcome fans back when safe to do so and l hope this includes many new ones keen to see our brand of football ”

The Citizens have launched a ‘Future Fund’ Crowdunder page on the JustGiving platformto support the club during the coronavirus crisis. For more information click here.

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & Garry Marsh

