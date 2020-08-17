Nonsense defender Mark Albrighton returns to coach Bedworth United

Bedworth United boss Stuart Storer has added the vastly experienced Mark Albrighton to his touchline team for the new Southern League season.

Greenbacks boss Storer named the 44-year-old veteran defender as his new assistant first team coach at the Southern League One Central club over the weekend.

Nicknamed “Sarge” at Doncaster Rovers for his nonsense style, pictured, Albrighton is a fans’ favourite at the Warwickshire club, having twice won promotion with them via the play-offs.

After kicking off his career at Atherstone United, he was sold to Telford United for a £10,000 fee in 1999 before turning pro with Donny and enjoying subsequent loan spells with Chester City, Darlington and Cambridge United.

Before moving to Midland League Premier Division Coventry Sphinx last summer, he’d gone on to gain a wealth of National League experience with AFC Telford United, Stevenage Borough, Kidderminster Harriers and Nuneaton Borough.

Storer told the Greenbacks website: “Mark has been a fantastic servant to Bedworth United over the years he has been here and his wealth of knowledge that he can pass to everyone including myself around the club is second to none.”

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & PA Media

