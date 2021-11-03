Listen to the latest NL Full Time Podcast!

The clocks have been turned back an hour, and there’s certainly no clear daylight between the teams at the top after another weekend of intriguing action in the Vanarama National League.

Why not make the most of your extra hour by spending it in the company of the NL Full Time team? As ever, Luke, Rob and Dickie try to cover as much of the Vanarama National League as possible, across all three divisions, bringing it to you in one podcast.

Boreham Wood, and did! Luke Garrard’s team rose to the summit as the lead changed hands once again, with other more illustrious names dropping points – the team consider whether the Wood can last the distance.

Grimsby Town lost for a second time in five days, Notts County securing a late, late winner at Blundell Park, and whilst it was ‘Croseo i Wrexham’ for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney this week, Torquay had other ideas and dampened the Red Dragons fire.

Dagenham and Redbridge and Chesterfield shared the points; England C goalkeeping coach Mick Payne gives us his perspective on their encounter.

Rob was at The Hive to see Barnet take the points in BT Sport’s televised clash with Aldershot Town, and he spoke to the Bees’ director of football Dean Brennan.

Stockport County’s form under Simon Rusk has been hard to digest, and he left his role as County head coach this week; Luke and Dickie spoke to County fan and North-West non-league guru Phil Brennan about who he feels should fill the vacancy at Edgeley Park; Hartlepool United gaffer Dave Challinor is hotly tipped for the role, but Phil and the boys throw a few more names into the Hatters’ hat.

The North and South divisions are reviewed; there were big wins in the North for Kidderminster Harriers, York City, Alfreton Town and Darlington, whilst in the South, Dartford’s unbeaten status evaporated when they travelled to Dorking Wanderers.

