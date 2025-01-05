Wills heads off for pastures new

KANE WILLS have made an emotional farewell after quitting football to start up a new life with his family in Dubai.

Midfielder Wills, 34, hung up his boots to embark on a new life after Worthing‘s 0-0draw with former club Eastbourne Borough on New Year’s Day.

And afterwards, the former Dorking Wanderers favourite, said: “It’s been incredible, I’ve been so lucky.

“I looked out of the window this morning and saw the weather and thought ‘that’s one reason for going’, but for us it’s more about the adventure, the experince and giving the kids a new opportunity to grow up somewhere different.

NEW LIFE: Kane Wills, left

“My wife and I have both only grown up within half a mile of the family home so now we’ve chosen to go thousands of miles away, but I could think of worse places to be.”