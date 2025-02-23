ARD TASK HITS SPOT FOR COTT

By Alfie Ryan

FOREST GREEN R 1

Garrick 72

WOKING 1

Beautyman 69

LEVEL: Forest Green’s Jordon Garrick wheels away with Harvey Bunker after scoring

PICTURE: Pro Sport Images

STEVE Cotterill hailed the character of his Forest Green Rovers side as they fought back to take a share of the spoils with improving Woking.

Harry Beautyman’s 69th-minute opener for the Cards was cancelled out very quickly by Jordon Garrick as title chasing Rovers at least claimed a point.

Woking substitute Tariq Hinds was sent off late on for two yellow cards, but even though his side were ...