DIARY OF A GROUND HOPPER

HOLYPORT 0 BROADFIELDS UNITED 2

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22

While ‘Silver Surfing’, The Fox has seen some photographs of Summerleaze Park, home of Holyport, and tells me we must visit soon. I am happy to oblige, especially as it’s his turn to drive. The Foxmobile arrives early to whisk me southwards. A traffic-free journey sees us arrive in Maidenhead – the area Holyport call home – very early.

What I am not expecting is an access road half a mile long. I keep thinking we’ve arrived but on and on it goes. There is a worrying amount of water on the...