Bromley striker Michael Cheek claims National League top goalscorer award

Bromley striker Michael Cheek has fought off competition from Maidenhead United’s Danilo Orsi-Dadamo and Boreham Wood’s Kabongo Tshimanga to win the National League top goalscorer award.

Cheek plundered his way to 21 goals to help guide the Ravens into a play-off place – although last weekend’s eliminator defeat at Hartlepool United ended any thoughts of claiming a place in the Football League.

Speaking of his award, Cheek said: “It really means a lot to me.

“The National League has a lot of good goalscorers so it was always going to be competitive.

“To come out on top is something I’m really proud of”.

Elsewhere, Wealdstone’s media team picked up the Programme of the Year accolade.

Having won the National League South award three years in a row before promotion in 2020, Tim Parks, Martin Read, Mark Hyde and Sudhir Rawal were recognised by their peers for efforts during a pandemic-impacted season.