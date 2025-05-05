Dagenham & Redbridge boss Lewis Young wants to lead revival after relegation

By Andy Mitchell

Lewis Young wants to be the man to lead Dagenham & Redbridge back to the National League despite being subjected to bitter vitriol from fans following today’s relegation.

The Daggers peppered Solihull Moors but got caught with a sucker punch to draw 1-1, slipping below the dotted line due to Wealdstone’s 3-1 win over FC Halifax Town.

An away end packed with more than 900 travelling supporters got behind their side but turned on the boss amid unpleasant scenes at the final whistle.

Stewards and police were required to contain confrontations in the stand, while people pointed towards Young chanting: “It’s all your fault.”

Fate

Young was assistant to predecessor Ben Strevens, who was sacked after a Boxing Day defeat at home to Braintree Town left the Daggers five places and five points ahead of the drop zone.

He was appointed permanently on a two-and-a-half-year deal in mid-January.

Despite a 12-match winless run that yielded just four points, Young’s men didn’t drop into the bottom four until April 12 following a draw with Hartlepool United that came during a spell of improved form.

Last weekend’s 6-1 beating of Altrincham made it 15 points from eight outings and left Dagenham’s fate in their own hands at Solihull but chance after chance went begging before Manny Duku provided the ironic twist, heading in the 75th-minute equaliser for Moors that saw his old club Wealdstone move back the right side of the line.

Oscar Rutherford had put Dagenham in front 32 minutes in, scooping in after Laurie Walker had saved Shiloh Remy’s shot across goal.

Young’s men really upped the ante in the second half, Josh Umerah missing some glorious chances and then contriving to accidentally block Dion Pereira’s goal-bound attempt to make it 2-0.

Duku upset the applecart against the run of play but the Daggers should still have won, Ryan Hill and Aaron Loupalo-Bi scuffing close-range finishes at Walker before Pereira, Umerah and Marcus Wyllie all missed the target when it looked easier to net during eight minutes of added time.

Crestfallen

It means Dagenham & Redbridge drop below non-league’s top flight for the first time in 25 years.

A crestfallen Young told The NLP: “We have created chances all season long, but the reality is that it is not today’s game that has relegated us, it has been down to errors all the way through the season.

“I didn’t take the job to see us in this position.

“I am devastated and disappointed that we have finished like this.

“The performance doesn’t matter, it was about three points, we knew that coming into the game and maybe that was why we were a bit edgy and snatched at things in front of goal.

“Whatever decision the club makes will have a massive bearing on the future but this is really gutting.

“The way the game played out will eat away at me for days and weeks on end.”

Challenge

Young acknowledged the outcome meant his own future would be up for debate but insisted he would be up for the challenge of bringing the Daggers straight back.

“Today is really raw.

“I have never shirked a challenge or hidden from anything that is put in front of me and that won’t change because of today,” he said.

“If the club believes the football that we were playing under me is good enough to get us back and promoted next season then of course, I will put myself out there.

“I also have to understand that there will be decisions made ahead of next season.

“If that means it is going to be me (to make way) then I have to wear it like a big boy but I would love the opportunity to bring the club straight back.”

Ugly scenes

Despite understanding the anger, he admitted the ugly scenes at the end had been hard to take.

“The fans were upset because we have been relegated so they were going to say some things,” he said.

“It is never nice when my son is having to hear it, my nieces are having to hear it.

“They see the amount of work that me and my coaching staff put in.

“I don’t believe that it was down to the players not playing for me, I believe the criticism stems from us being in a relegation battle more than anything.

“If we were at the other end of the table it would be different.

“You have to accept some of that.

“Some of the criticism and hatred towards me has been harsh and hard to take but that’s part of the job, I am not going to be liked by all but I am here to make sure we win football matches.

“Our form over the past 10 games has been good but not good enough so I have to understand that there will be criticism of me.

“If we were winning matches and at the top end of the table – and hopefully we will be as a club next season – then the fans are going to be with whoever is leading the club.

“If that is to be someone else, so be it – if it is me, I will put it on my shoulders and continue to strive.”

Picture: TGSPHOTO/Alamy