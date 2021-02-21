Dover Athletic chairman Jim Parmenter: We will stand our ground

By David Richardson

THAT’S OUR LOT: Dover Athletic and chairman Jim Parmenter, inset, say the club won’t play unless grant funding is agreed

PICTURE: Dan Westwell

DOVER Athletic chairman Jim Parmenter says the club will continue to not fulfil National League fixtures unless grant funding arrives – even if that means being kicked out of the division.

The long-standing Whites chief resigned from the league board two weeks ago after disagreeing with their actions and isn’t prepared to put his club into debt by taking on a loan through Sport England, which also currently goes against league ...