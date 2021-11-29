Terry Mitchell named as new Blyth Spartans manager

By Mark Carruthers

National League North club Blyth Spartans have confirmed the appointment of Terry Mitchell as their new manager.

Image: Alamy

The former Gateshead and Stockport County moves to Croft Park after spending the last two years with Ebac Northern League Division One side Consett.

Mitchell led the Steelmen to their first ever FA Vase Final during his first season in charge – although they fell to a 3-2 defeat against then-Northern League rivals Hebburn Town.

He leaves Belle View with Consett sat seven points clear at the top of the Division One table and they hold a game in hand over second placed West Auckland Town.

He will take over a Spartans side that have struggled for form over the last two months after winning just one of their last 11 games in all competitions.

The Croft Park club sit third from bottom in non-league’s second-tier and Mitchell’s first game in charge will be a daunting trip to face current leaders AFC Fylde this coming Saturday.

Spartans chairman Tony Platten revealed that Mitchell’s attention to detail and determination were the key factors in the decision to name him as successor to former boss Michael Nelson.

He said: “I am delighted that Terry applied for and has subsequently secured the position as manager.

“I look forward to working with him to stabilise and advance the future of the club.

“His enthusiasm for football and his attention to detail was evident during the interview process.

“That Terry decided to leave a very successful club to come to Blyth demonstrates his determination to manage at the highest level possible”

Consett assistant manager Graeme Coulson will follow Mitchell to Spartans and Steelmen chairman Frank Bell thanked the duo for their “hard work and dedication” during their time with the club.

He told the club website: “I got a phone call from Terry today to say that he and Graeme are leaving with immediate effect to take up similar posts with Blyth Spartans.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to Terry for his hard work and dedication over the last two and a half years, and to Graeme for the last three and a half years.

“They gave us the wonderful experience of taking the club to Wembley, and leave us in a good position to fulfil our ambition of promotion.

“We wish them all the very best in their endeavours at Blyth Spartans.”

Consett have already confirmed coach Andy Coyles will take over as their temporary manager “for the foreseeable future”.