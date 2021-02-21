Gateshead: Null and void vote will save clubs

GATESHEAD chairman Neil Pinkerton believes a number of clubs will be saved by the decision to null and void the Step 2 season.

It is just over two years since the Tynesiders were taken to the brink of going out of existence following the tumultuous tenure of former owner Dr Ranjan Varghese and his controversial financial advisor Joseph Cala.

The Heed voted in favour of prematurely ending the current campaign and they will now press on with the next stage in their development as a supporter-owned club despite the ongoing challenges provided by Covid-19.

“We expected this result to come out of...