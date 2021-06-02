Robbie Tinkler returns to Gateshead as part of double swoop

Former favourite Robbie Tinkler has completed a return to Gateshead as Mike Williamson continues a busy summer in the transfer market.

The 24-year-old spent time on loan with the Heed during his time at Middlesbrough and made a permanent switch to the International Stadium ahead of the 2018/19 season.

He departed in the wake of the Gateshead’s enforced relegation into the National League North and has spent the last two seasons with Aldershot Town and York City.

His release from the latter was confirmed last month and Tinkler has wasted little time in securing a move back to the club where he became an England C international.

After completing a move back to Tyneside, he told the club website: “It’s obviously been a turbulent couple of years, so I am over the moon to get it done nice and early so I can prepare for the season ahead.

“I know Mike and Busted (Assistant manager Ian Watson) and I know what they are going to do.

“I think the lads they have re-signed are really good and they’ve made a couple of signings that are all positive.

“It’s just a good place to be, I really enjoyed my time here last time and hopefully I can have a bit more success than last time as well.”

Tinkler was not the only new face at the International Stadium on Tuesday after Heed player-manager Mike Williamson also added Sunderland youngster Ryan Wombwell to his ranks.

Comfortable playing in defence or midfield, Wombwell is relishing the prospect of continuing his development with the National League North club.

He said: “I’ve been in training for a few weeks now, so I’ve been around the lads and the manager, and I’ve really enjoyed it.

“The sessions have been to a good standard and a good tempo, and I can see myself improving every day here.

“There’s a lot of good players at the club as well, so I’m looking forward to getting in full-time and getting stuck into it.”