Scunthorpe United confirm ‘interest’ with fan subscription project has come to an end

By Harry Whitfield

Scunthorpe United have announced an end to discussions between the club and subscription-based investment group FC100,000 after widespread criticism from the fanbase.

Reports of a potential addition of another investor into the National League North side began on Sunday to the concerns of Scunthorpe supporters.

FC100,000 is a project where members can pay yearly subscriptions towards investing in a football club, giving the fans a seat on a club’s board.

However, it was co-founded by Will Brooks, who ran the MyFootballClub group which bought 75% of non-league side Ebbsfleet in 2007.

Mistruths

Leaving the project two years later, membership went down to 3,000 before Brooks sold the club in 2013 as Ebbsfleet owed money to HM Revenue and Customs.

Iron chair Michelle Harness, who took over the ownership of the club back in 2023, confirmed the news that discussions had ended in a statement on the club’s website.

It read: “On behalf of Scunthorpe United Football Club and my fellow board members, I would like to address some of the rumours, assumptions and mistruths that have circulated on social media over the past two days regarding our potential collaboration with the FC100,000 project

“While I understand that this speculation has caused some concern amongst our fans, I want to reassure you all above anything that as custodians of our beloved club, after everything we have been through together, there is no way that this group of owners will ever put the future of Scunthorpe United Football Club at risk.

“We know that your trust is earned, and I believe that over the last 18 months we have earned it.

“Myself, Roj, Ian and George remain 100 per cent committed and united in our quest to create a sustainable future for this football club.

Concerns

“As part of that commitment, we have made no secret that we are open to investment from a potential fifth owner and see it as our responsibility to explore all possible options.

“When we were approached by the founders of FC100,000 we were unanimously impressed with many elements of their proposal and were open to the idea.

“To create a membership scheme that creates significant ongoing monthly revenue, while giving fans direct access to the club and a voice on certain decisions, could have been a game changer for the club.

“However, at no point would any potential agreement have relinquished significant control of the club to a third party, and the board were very clear that there could be no risk to the future financial stability of the club.

“Since FC100,000 made their own announcement yesterday it has been widely reported that Scunthorpe United was the club potentially involved, and our fans have understandably voiced their concerns.

“We have listened to those concerns, we share a number of them, and we have unanimously decided to end our interest in this project.”

Abuse

The local businesswoman went on to claim that certain staff members had received death threats as a result of the potential investors.

“On a personal note, I feel genuinely disappointed by the suggestion that this group of owners, who continue to work so hard and give so much to the club, would do anything to jeopardise its future,” she added.

“For us, for our families, and for our staff members to receive personal abuse – including death threats – is absolutely deplorable.

“We do know that this abuse comes from a minority, and we are looking forward to having our fans back together for another huge game at the Attis Arena this weekend, on the back of such a special, record-breaking occasion against Chester on Saturday.

“Together, we need to continue to focus on supporting Andy and his team, who have got us into a wonderful position to hopefully gain promotion back to the National League.”

Ambitions

Scunthorpe beat fellow promotion rivals Chester 3-1 on Saturday as they went four points clear at the top in front of a National League North record crowd of 8,274.

With just six games left, the Iron are closing in on a return to the National League, after they were relegated in 2023.

A Championship club back in 2011, their 72-year spell in the Football League came to an end in 2022.

But under manager Andy Butler, Scunthorpe is eyeing a return to the top tier of English non-league football as part of their ambitions to make their way back into the EFL.

READ MORE: Scunthorpe United 3-1 Chester: Record crowd as Iron close in