Chester
Scunthorpe United 2-1 Chester: Solid Iron show steel
Promotion winning boss Andy Butler is preparing himself for a ‘massive’ summer after leading Scunthorpe United back to the National League at the end of his first season in charge of the club.
Chester: Calum McIntyre’s got his boys Seal-ing just fine
Calum McIntyre says Chester have shown they have the personality for the play-offs – and they will need more of the same at Scunthorpe United.
Hereford 2-2 Chester: Jason Cowley’s late hit denies Blues
Jason Cowley’s strike in the fourth minute of stoppage time against Chester kept Hereford’s National League North play-off hopes well and truly alive.
Chester 1-1 Curzon Ashton: Electric Alex Curran shocks Blues!
Chester, who topped the table just a few weeks ago, saw their National League North title hopes slip further through their fingers after this uninspiring match against a Curzon Ashton side who harbour promotion dreams themselves.
Scunthorpe United 3-1 Chester: Record crowd as Iron close in
Scunthorpe United took what felt like a big step towards the title with victory over Chester in front of a record crowd for the National League North at the Attis Arena.