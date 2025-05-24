Connect with us

Chester

Scunthorpe United 2-1 Chester: Solid Iron show steel

Promotion winning boss Andy Butler is preparing himself for a ‘massive’ summer after leading Scunthorpe United back to the National League at the end of his first season in charge of the club.
By Chris Sumpter

SCUNTHORPE UTD 2
Whitehall 20, Ubaezuonu 105+1

CHESTER 1 (AET)
Woods 62 (pen)

The Iron secured their first promotion in 11 years last Sunday by beating Chester 2-1 in a tight and tense National League North promotion final at Glanford Park.
More than 9,000 fans – a record for the level – saw Danny Whit...

