Jamie Chandler steps up return after injury hell

By Mark Carruthers

TIME may well have been called on the season at Brewery Field – but the home of Spennymoor Town still witnessed a significant on-field moment last week.

After months of painstaking treatment and rehabilitation following a serious injury to his anterior cruciate ligament, Moors midfielder Jamie Chandler stepped up his recovery with a light session on the Brewery Field pitch.

With club physio Andy Oates and strength and conditioning coach Gavin Cogdon looking on, Chandler returned to the scene of the injury he sustained in a goalless draw with Brackley Town in February las...