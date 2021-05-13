Newcastle United to visit National League North club York City in pre-season

By Mark Carruthers

York City have confirmed they are to host Newcastle United as part of their preparations for the 2021/22 National League North season.

Picture: Alamy

The pre-season fixture will see the Magpies visit the new 8,500-capacity LNER Community Stadium for the first time – although the two sides did meet in a friendly in 2015 as York claimed a 2-1 win at Bootham Crescent against a Newcastle side featuring the likes of Jamaal Lascelles, Ayoze Perez and Aleksandar Mitrović.

Minstermen boss Steve Watson will face the club where he made his name after he made over 200 appearances for his boyhood club between 1989 and 1998.

The friendly will take place on Sunday 18th July with a 2pm kick-off with Magpies manager Steve Bruce expected to split his squad as they are also scheduled to visit 2020 FA Trophy winners Harrogate Town on the same day.

York have confirmed they will release their full pre-season schedule and ticket information shortly.