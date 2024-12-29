GORLESTON 1 WALTHAMSTOW 2

DIV 1 NORTH

By David Hardy

■ IT’S been a blue Christmas for Greens fans as Gorleston suffered their second defeat of the festive season.

Walthamstow took the lead in the 18th minute when they broke down the right. Callum Ibe rounded keeper Jake Jessup and squared the ball to Rasheed Salau, centrally, who passed it into the unguarded net.

A minute before the break it was two. Ibe was played in behind. He turned the covering defender and hit a shot low into the bottom corner.

Gorleston pulled a goal back in the 50th minute when Joe Jefford volleyed in after Stow failed to cle...