MALDON & TIPTREE 1 WROXHAM 0

DIV 1 NORTH

By Lee Witney

■ MALDON & Tiptree ended 2024 with a consummate win over Wroxham on Saturday, putting them 12th in the division.

While a scrappy first period saw half-chances and a yellow card for Maldon’s Matt Price, the second was a little more exciting.

Seemingly spurred on by their 1-1 draw last time out against Heybridge Swifts, the hosts pushed their opposition from the start of the second 45.

Just eight minutes into the new half, Harry Critchley gave the hosts the lead with a fine finish.

It was perhaps fitting that Critchley’s first goal ...