HERNE BAY 3 LITTLEHAMPTON TN 2

DIV 1 SOUTH EAST

By John Bathurst

■ HERNE Bay climbed away from the drop zone after winning a five-goal thriller.

After a pretty even opening, Bay took the lead after 28 minutes. Monty Saunders crossed to the far post where Scott Heard headed back for Michael Salako to slot home.

After the break, Heard drove from halfway into the box played a one-two with Ethan Smith before slotting home.

Deleon Duah reduced the deficit, but Kane Haysman increased Bay’s lead when a low volley into the box was flicked home.

George Gaskin reduced the arrears again, but Bay clung on to the w...