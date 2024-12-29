LANCING 0 DEAL TOWN 5

DIV 1 SOUTH EAST

By Jamie Spoor

■ LANCING were left ransacked and shell-shocked after 18 minutes of madness sparked by Archie Hatcher’s opener.

Lancers had started brightly and could have gone ahead twice early on through Harry Heath’s opener.

But once Hatcher had volleyed visiting Deal ahead, Lancing lost their heads.

Ash Miller and Ife Oni both scored from close range, before Tom Chapman rolled in the fourth after a sweeping move.

Wes Hennessey struck the fifth a minute before the break. After the break, Noel Fisher flashed a shot wide, Adam Molloy saved well fro...