BURY TOWN 3 CONCORD RANGERS 2

DIV 1 NORTH

By John Alcock

■ BURY came from behind to beat Concord and cement second spot.

They had the better of the first-half chances, but it was Concord who took the lead in added time with their first shot on target, when Freddie Price’s shot from distance went in off the far post.

Bury levelled when Luke Brown scored from the spot, and Ryan Horne put the hosts in front with a beautiful strike from distance into the far corner. Ollie Canfer made it three for Bury after 78 minutes with another excellent strike.

A late goal from Amine Sassi for Concord made for an u...