WALTHAM ABBEY 5 SPORTING BENGAL U O

DIV 1 NORTH

By Tom Major

■HASSAN Nalbant and Lewwis Spence scored a brace apiece as Waltham Abbey thrashed Sporting Bengal United.

It took 29 minutes for the hosts to open the scoring but once they did, the flood- gates swung open.

Coming through Nathan Koranteng, the goalscorer swept home the opening goal before Spence got him- self on the scoresheet for the first time just four min- utes later. Not done there.

Waltham found a third just moments before the break via Nalbant.

Spence and Nalbant fin- ished what they started, with the former adding his second in the 64th minute ...