WALTHAM ABBEY 5 SPORTING BENGAL U O

DIV 1 NORTH
By Tom Major
■HASSAN Nalbant and Lewwis Spence scored a brace apiece as Waltham Abbey thrashed Sporting Bengal United.
It took 29 minutes for the hosts to open the scoring but once they did, the flood- gates swung open.
Coming through Nathan Koranteng, the goalscorer swept home the opening goal before Spence got him- self on the scoresheet for the first time just four min- utes later. Not done there.
Waltham found a third just moments before the break via Nalbant.
Spence and Nalbant fin- ished what they started, with the former adding his second in the 64th minute ...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login