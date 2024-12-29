Isthmian Leagues

WALTHAM ABBEY 5 SPORTING BENGAL U O

DIV 1 NORTH
By Tom Major

■HASSAN Nalbant and Lewwis Spence scored a brace apiece as Waltham Abbey thrashed Sporting Bengal United.
It took 29 minutes for the hosts to open the scoring but once they did, the flood- gates swung open.
Coming through Nathan Koranteng, the goalscorer swept home the opening goal before Spence got him- self on the scoresheet for the first time just four min- utes later. Not done there.
Waltham found a third just moments before the break via Nalbant.
Spence and Nalbant fin- ished what they started, with the former adding his second in the 64th minute ...

