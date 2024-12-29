HUGHES’ DOUBLE FIRES UP TIGERS

BASFORD UNITED 1 WORKSOP TOWN 3

By Josh Wakelin

BASFORD UNITED fell to defeat against Worksop Town in the Nottinghamshire derby. A brace from Liam Hughes and a goal from Aaron Martin sealed the win for the Tigers.

It was a first half with few clear chances. Liam Hughes hit the post for the Tigers in the 17th minute whilst Rev James came closest for the Ambers but a loose touch from the forward allowed Worksop keeper Tommy Taylor to smother.

Worksop dominated in the opening stages, firing in lots of crosses for the powerful Hughes to create something for the visitors but the Basford ...