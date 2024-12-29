MERSTHAM 1 STEYNING TOWN C 1

DIV 1 SOUTH EAST

By Chris Pullen

■ STEYNING Town had keeper Nathan Stroomberg-Clarke to thank for a string of saves that earned them a point.

But the Moatsiders only had themselves to blame as they missed several great chances to take the points.

Merstham took the lead in the tenth minute when a low shot from Aaron Jenkins beat the keeper at the near post.

Merstham then had a ‘goal’ chalked off for offside.

Steyning took advantage and equalised three minutes later when Freddie Chester scored following a free-kick.

An amazing double save by Stroomberg-Clarke from c...