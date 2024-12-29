BROACHIE AT THE DOUBLE

DIV 1 SOUTH EAST

BROADBRIDGE H’TH 2 SITTINGBOURNE 3

By Andy Crisp

SITTINGBOURNE cemented top spot following a dramatic win at Broadbridge Heath in a terrific battle of the in-form sides.

The hosts got off to a great start and went ahead after nine minutes, when Brad Peters converted from close range after the ball came off the crossbar straight to the Heath defender.

The leaders equalised after 27 minutes with Joe Boachie scoring his tenth goal of the seasons and it remained 1-1 at the break.

The Bears were back in front within minutes of the restart with Mason Doughty on t...