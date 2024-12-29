EAST GRINSTEAD T 0 MARGATE 2

DIV 1 SOUTH EAST

By Brian McCorquodale

■ MARGATE maintained their pursuit of the top two with a deserved victory to end Grinstead’s four-match unbeaten run.

They took the lead after 20 minutes when Grinstead failed three times to clear the danger and Ibrahim Olutade found the bottom corner from close range. Home keeper Matte Pierson kept his side in it with fine first-half saves from Max Walsh, but he was beaten in the 51st minute when the hosts lost possession on the edge of their own box and Louie Atkins curled a right-foot shot inside a post.

The hosts improved after maki...